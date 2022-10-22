0
Saturday 22 October 2022 - 23:02

PMU Pounds ISIS Hideouts in East of Iraq

Story Code : 1020606
The targeted ISIS positions were located in Diyala Province.

According to a PMU commander, the attacks were carried out in order to prevent the infiltration of ISIS elements from the area to the cities and villages.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIS terrorist outfit, which occupied about a third of Iraq, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the ISIS hands.

The remaining ISIS elements are still operating in some areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh and Al Anbar provinces.
