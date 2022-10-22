‘Israel’ Informs US It’s ‘Ready’ to Ink Maritime Deal as soon as Wednesday: Report

Islam Times - The Israeli government has reportedly informed the Biden administration that it will be ready to ink the maritime demarcation deal with Lebanon next week, Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar said on Saturday.

The Zionist entity informed the United States that it will be able to sign the deal as soon as Wednesday, the first day the Israeli government can ratify the proposal after a two-week review period in the Knesset, Al-Akhbar reported.Amos Hochstein, the US State Department’s energy envoy, is reportedly due to arrive in Lebanon next week ahead of the potential signing ceremony.The newspaper report said the event is set to take place in the Lebanese town of Naqoura, with delegations from Lebanon and the Zionist entity signing the deal in separate rooms. Lebanon is not expected to sign the deal until after ‘Israel’ first does so, according to the paper.Once the agreement is inked, both sides will send letters to the United Nations laying out the terms of the deal.