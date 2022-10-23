0
Sunday 23 October 2022 - 09:10

Bin Salman Not Attending Arab Summit on Doctors Advice

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not attend the Arab summit to be held on Nov 1 in Algeria, in compliance with a doctor's recommendation to avoid travel, the Algerian presidency said in a statement late on Saturday, Reuters reported.

Prince Mohammed "expressed his regret for not attending the Arab summit", in a phone call with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the statement said.

The Saudi foreign ministry later issued a statement on the telephone conversation between the two leaders but did not mention that the Crown Prince was not attending the summit.

Arab heads of state are expected to convene for their upcoming 31st summit to be held in Algiers on Nov 1-2.
