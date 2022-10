Islam Times - The Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that efforts are underway to form a constitution that will replace the previous constitution.

After the fall of the former government, the fate of the constitution in Afghanistan remained tentative.“The work regarding the constitution is underway,” Mujahid said, TOLO News reported.Politicians said the constitution was one of the main needs of the country and urged the Taliban to make serious efforts in this regard.The previous constitution was formed under former Afghan President Hamid Karzai.