Sunday 23 October 2022 - 10:29

US Base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur Targeted by Drone in Retaliatory Attack

"Several blasts were heard in the US occupation base in the Al-Omar Field in the eastern Deir Ez-Zur countryside as drones buzz overhead," the sources added.

"The US forces in the (Al-Omar) Field retaliated by shelling agricultural areas on the outskirts of Al-Mayadin," they added.

The US occupation forces carried out earlier in the month an airdrop operation involving multiple helicopters in the southern countryside of Qamishli, which resulted in the death of one person.

Besides being an occupation force that backs terrorist groups for its own operations and agenda in the region, the US occupation forces continue to steal Syrian oil by smuggling it from their bases in Syria to their bases in Iraq.

Convoys of tens of vehicles, including tankers loaded with stolen oil from oil fields occupied by US forces in Syria, are frequently seen crossing toward northern Iraq, in addition to trucks loaded with military equipment.

The Syrian Oil Ministry has recently revealed that the US occupation loots the majority of Syria's oil, knowing that the daily production of the eastern oil fields is 80.3 thousand barrels.

On August 15, SANA said the US smuggled dozens of tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil through the illegal Al-Mahmudiyah border crossing.

"Over the past hours, the US occupation forces brought out a convoy of 100 tankers filled with Syrian oil from Al-Hasaka countryside to its bases in the Iraqi lands through the crossing," local sources from Al-Yaarubiyah countryside told SANA.

On August 14, SANA reported, citing sources, that the US occupation forces in Syria looted 89 oil tankers from Syria and smuggled them into Iraq through illegal crossings.

A convoy of 89 oil tanks left from Al-Yaarubiyah, Al-Hasakah Governorate, using the illegal border crossing of Al-Mahmudiyah in northeastern Syria to get to Iraq, it reported.

The US meddling in the crisis-stricken Middle Eastern country continues to be exposed, from occupation to military agenda and the theft of oil.
