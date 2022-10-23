Xi: China to Open its Door even Wider to World in New Era

Islam Times - Chinese President Xi Jinping, the newly-elected general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC)’s Central Committee, has outlined his reform-oriented plans for the promotion of the vast Asian country, saying China will open its door wider to the rest of the world in the new era.

Xi made the remark in a press briefing in the capital Beijing on Sunday, a day after the ruling party concluded its week-long gathering at the National Congress by approving amendments to its charter and endorsing his “core” leadership.The gathering of around 2,300 delegates wrapped up at the Great Hall of the People, with the Communist Party of China unanimously passing a resolution on changes and securing a historic third term for Xi as the country’s leader for another five years.The unanimously approved amendments also allowed the incumbent Chinese president to appoint new allies, introducing a new Central Committee of around 200 senior party officials, which would set the ground for the ouster a number of officials as part of Xi's anti-corruption campaign."We'll be steadfast in deepening reform and opening up across the board," Xi said during the press meeting at the Great Hall of the People.Expressing China's commitment to promoting the building of a human community with a shared future, Xi said, "We will work with peoples of all other countries to champion humanity's shared values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom to safeguard global peace and promote global development, and keep promoting the building of a human community with a shared future.”The CPC’s general secretary said the ruling party should always press forward with self-reform on the journey ahead, adding that it should invariably “act for the people and rely on the people.”On the CPC’s revised charter, Xi said it encapsulates the theoretical, practical and institutional innovations made by the ruling party.“The revised CPC Constitution sets out clear requirements for upholding and strengthening the Party's overall leadership, promoting the Party's full and rigorous self-governance, continuing and improving Party building, and advancing the Party's self-reform,” he said.Xi underlined that advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization has been designated as the central task of the party in the new era.