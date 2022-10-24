China Denounces Illegal U.S. Sanctions on Iran

Islam Times - Spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wang Wenbin has announced that Beijing is against the imposition of any unilateral and illegal sanction on Iran.

According to fmprc.gov.cn, the Chinese spokesperson reacted to the new round of sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities by the European Union a day after the condemnation of the act by Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani.Wang Wenbin also noted that his country opposes imposition of any illegal and unilateral sanction on Iran without permission from the United Nations Security Council and without considering international laws.On Saturday, the European Union imposed sanctions on three Iranian military officials as well as a company active in manufacturing drones in Iran.The EU claimed that these people and the firm have been involved in manufacturing and delivering drones to Russia while the Iranian permanent representative ruled out all accusations in this respect, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not contributed to any activities concerning delivery of drones to Russia to be used against Ukraine.Elsewhere in his remarks, the Chinese foreign ministry official called on all warring sides to stop hostility, noting that China supports any diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine through peaceful means in order to decrease the level of tensions.