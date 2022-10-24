0
Monday 24 October 2022 - 02:29

Syria FM: Israel and US Seeking to Throw Independent Countries into Disarray

Story Code : 1020719
Syria FM: Israel and US Seeking to Throw Independent Countries into Disarray
In a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hussein Amirabdollahian, Mekdad said on Sunday that the United States and the West want to see a destroyed Iran and not an independent country.

The Syrian top diplomat noted that the public opinion in the world witnessed what the US and its allies have done in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.

According to the Syrian official, the bitter results of foreign intervention in Syria’s internal affairs under the pretext of supporting human rights were provoking crisis against people and government in the Arab country; however, their attempt to hatch plots against Syria doomed to failure.

The two ministers discussed issues of mutual interests, calling for expansion of cooperation at regional and international arenas.

Amirabdollahian said that the Islamic Republic will continue to support Palestine, the resistance movement as well as the Syrian people and government.

The political and propaganda pressures will not create any hesitation among the Iranian government and people to preserve their independence and continue supporting security and stability of the regional countries as well as standing against foreign intervention in particular the occupation policy of the Zionist regime, the Iranian official said.

The Iranian nation will vigilantly nullify plots hatched by the enemies, the minister noted.

The two foreign ministers also called for pursuing bilateral ties especially in terms of economic and trade cooperation.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Summit Decisions a Proof of Brussels’ Confrontational Policy: Russia
EU Summit Decisions a Proof of Brussels’ Confrontational Policy: Russia
US Base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur Targeted by Drone in Retaliatory Attack
US Base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur Targeted by Drone in Retaliatory Attack
23 October 2022
UN Urges Release of Palestinians Held in Israeli Jails under ‘Administrative Detention’
UN Urges Release of Palestinians Held in Israeli Jails under ‘Administrative Detention’
23 October 2022
Militant Attacks in Africa Increase 300% Despite US Operations: Report
Militant Attacks in Africa Increase 300% Despite US Operations: Report
23 October 2022
Trump Had Secret Documents on Iran, China in Florida Home
Trump Had Secret Documents on Iran, China in Florida Home
22 October 2022
Saudi Court Sentences Tunisian Doctor To 15 Years in Jail for Reacting to a Tweet
Saudi Court Sentences Tunisian Doctor To 15 Years in Jail for Reacting to a Tweet
22 October 2022
UN Envoy: Iranian Women Need No Guardian, Caretaker
UN Envoy: Iranian Women Need No Guardian, Caretaker
22 October 2022
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge Unity Against ‘Israel’
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge Unity Against ‘Israel’
22 October 2022
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Facing Politics Ban in Gifts Case
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Facing Politics Ban in Gifts Case
21 October 2022
Zionist PM Worried About Iran, Russia Relationship
Zionist PM Worried About Iran, Russia Relationship
21 October 2022
Russia Won’t Attend Washington Nuclear Summit: Report
Russia Won’t Attend Washington Nuclear Summit: Report
21 October 2022
Worried by Syria-Hamas Reconciliation, US Warns Of ’Isolating’ Damascus
Worried by Syria-Hamas Reconciliation, US Warns Of ’Isolating’ Damascus
21 October 2022
Iran Requests Proof of Russia Using Iranian UAVs in Ukraine from Kiev
Iran Requests Proof of Russia Using Iranian UAVs in Ukraine from Kiev
20 October 2022