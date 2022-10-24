0
Monday 24 October 2022 - 02:38

Kim Jong Un Congratulates Xi Jinping on Re-election

Story Code : 1020720
Kim Jong Un Congratulates Xi Jinping on Re-election
"The 20th Congress of the CPC offered a significant landmark for the Chinese party and people in propelling the historic process of the Chinese nation's great prosperity under the banner of the socialist idea with the Chinese characteristics in the new era," Kim said in the letter, Reuters reported.

"I, together with you, will shape more a beautiful future of the DPRK-China relations meeting the demand of the times and lead the endeavours for its realization so as to continue to powerfully propel the socialist cause in the two countries."

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

China's Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new top governing body stacked with loyalists, cementing his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Summit Decisions a Proof of Brussels’ Confrontational Policy: Russia
EU Summit Decisions a Proof of Brussels’ Confrontational Policy: Russia
US Base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur Targeted by Drone in Retaliatory Attack
US Base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur Targeted by Drone in Retaliatory Attack
23 October 2022
UN Urges Release of Palestinians Held in Israeli Jails under ‘Administrative Detention’
UN Urges Release of Palestinians Held in Israeli Jails under ‘Administrative Detention’
23 October 2022
Militant Attacks in Africa Increase 300% Despite US Operations: Report
Militant Attacks in Africa Increase 300% Despite US Operations: Report
23 October 2022
Trump Had Secret Documents on Iran, China in Florida Home
Trump Had Secret Documents on Iran, China in Florida Home
22 October 2022
Saudi Court Sentences Tunisian Doctor To 15 Years in Jail for Reacting to a Tweet
Saudi Court Sentences Tunisian Doctor To 15 Years in Jail for Reacting to a Tweet
22 October 2022
UN Envoy: Iranian Women Need No Guardian, Caretaker
UN Envoy: Iranian Women Need No Guardian, Caretaker
22 October 2022
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge Unity Against ‘Israel’
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge Unity Against ‘Israel’
22 October 2022
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Facing Politics Ban in Gifts Case
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Facing Politics Ban in Gifts Case
21 October 2022
Zionist PM Worried About Iran, Russia Relationship
Zionist PM Worried About Iran, Russia Relationship
21 October 2022
Russia Won’t Attend Washington Nuclear Summit: Report
Russia Won’t Attend Washington Nuclear Summit: Report
21 October 2022
Worried by Syria-Hamas Reconciliation, US Warns Of ’Isolating’ Damascus
Worried by Syria-Hamas Reconciliation, US Warns Of ’Isolating’ Damascus
21 October 2022
Iran Requests Proof of Russia Using Iranian UAVs in Ukraine from Kiev
Iran Requests Proof of Russia Using Iranian UAVs in Ukraine from Kiev
20 October 2022