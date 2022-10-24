0
Monday 24 October 2022 - 03:53

Salman Rushdie Has Lost his One Eye, Says Agent

Story Code : 1020725
Rushdie is the author of “The Satanic Verses,” a blasphemous novel about Islam that was published in 1988.

The book sparked Muslims’ outrage.

According to Guardian, the 75-year-old author was stabbed by Hadi Matar, 24, in the neck and torso as he came on stage to give a talk on artistic freedom at the Chautauqua Institution on 12 August.

Until now, the full extent of Rushdie’s injuries had been unclear. But in an interview with Spain’s El País, Andrew Wylie explained how serious and life-changing the attack had been.

“[His wounds] were profound, but he’s [also] lost the sight of one eye,” said Wylie. “He had three serious wounds in his neck. One hand is incapacitated because the nerves in his arm were cut. And he has about 15 more wounds in his chest and torso. So, it was a brutal attack.”

The agent declined to say whether Rushdie was still in the hospital, saying he would live.
