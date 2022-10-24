Trump on 2024 Run: ‘I Will Probably Have to Do it Again’

Islam Times - Former US President Donald Trump has said that he would “probably” have to run for the White House again, indicating a potential 2024 rematch against the incumbent president, Joe Biden.

Speaking on Saturday at a rally in Robstown, Texas, where Trump was campaigning for Republicans, he reiterated claims that he won the 2020 election.“I ran twice. I won twice,” he said. “I did much better the second time than I did before.”Trump pointed out he got “millions more votes in 2020 than 2016” and “more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far.”“And now, in order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again,” he added.The former US president was greeted with chants of “we want Trump” soon after he made his announcement.Trump dominates the field of potential candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential field, according to recent polls.Some 55 percent of voters said they would support Trump in the 2024 Republican primary, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a distant second. DeSantis, a rising star within the party, garnered the support of 20 percent.Trump has repeatedly hinted at a potential 2024 run, though he hasn’t fully yet committed himself to another campaign and some Republicans remain skeptical that he will actually move forward with a comeback bid.He has been casting doubt on the outcome of his loss by insisting it was the result of fraud. He has said that the 2020 presidential election was “the greatest Election Hoax in history.”Trump and his allies had raised concerns that widespread fraud marred the election and that it was rigged by the Washington establishment in favor of Biden, who was certified as the winner in Congress on January 6, 2021.Most Republicans also believe that the election was stolen from Trump, and the Republican is the legitimate president of the United States.Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol in the hope of preventing lawmakers from certifying Biden's victory, thus overturning the outcome of the 2020 presidential election but to no avail.Angry protesters clashed with police and tried to beat up a number of Democratic lawmakers. They also damaged some parts of the building housing both wings of Congress.