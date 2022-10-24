0
Monday 24 October 2022 - 10:24

Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’

Story Code : 1020780
Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu discussed the “rapidly deteriorating situation” in the Ukraine war in calls with NATO nations on Sunday.

Shoigu warned that Ukraine could escalate the conflict with a dirty bomb — a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste. It does not have the devastating effect of a nuclear explosion, but it could expose broad areas to radioactive contamination.

“The purpose of the provocation is to accuse Russia of using weapons of mass destruction in the Ukrainian theatre of operations and thereby launch a powerful anti-Russian campaign in the world aimed at undermining confidence in Moscow,” the RIA Novosti news agency said on Telegram.

“The calculation of the organizers of the provocation is that if it is successfully implemented, most countries will react extremely harshly to the ‘nuclear incident’ in Ukraine,” the post said.
