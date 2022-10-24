0
Monday 24 October 2022 - 11:23

Iran Arrests 10 Individuals for Cooperation with Israeli Mossad

Story Code : 1020793
The detainees were apprehended through intelligence surveillance after their major mission was to identify intelligence forces leading the battle against the Zionist regime in West Azarbaijan province. The team members had direct touch with many Mossad officers, according to the Judiciary.

Under the direct guidance of the Mossad spy officers, the detainees were trying to identify the forces that cooperated with the country’s security departments and tried to take information from them after the kidnapping, threatening, and beating.

These guys had received money from Zionist regime operatives and Mossad personnel on multiple occasions for the tasks they performed. They were mainly active in the provinces of West Azarbaijan, Tehran, and Hormozgan.

The Judiciary statement revealed that a lawsuit has been filed against the ten people arrested, and their cases are being probed in public and Revolutionary courts in Urmia, the capital of West Azarbaijan Province.

Four of the detained collaborators are accused of committing corruption on Earth, according to the lawsuit.
