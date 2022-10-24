0
Monday 24 October 2022 - 11:27

Israeli Court Rejects Early Release of Cancer-Stricken Palestinian Prisoner

Story Code : 1020795
Israeli Court Rejects Early Release of Cancer-Stricken Palestinian Prisoner
The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said the district court in Lod on Sunday turned down another request submitted by the lawyer of Nasser Abu Hamid who asked Israeli judges to consider his critical health condition and order his early release.

The court hearing was held in the absence of the Palestinian prisoner due to his medical condition.

The PPS warned that Abu Hamid is wrestling with death as the Israeli prison service (IPS) continues to deny him necessary medical care.

Last September, Israeli doctors issued a medical report recommending Abu Hamid’s release, saying his cancer had reached an irreversible stage.

The prisoner had not received any dose of chemotherapy for several months because of extreme lethargy leading to an inability to respond to cancer drugs.

The 49-year-old is serving seven life sentences and an additional 50 years in prison for activism in favor of Palestinians' freedom from Israel’s decades-long occupation and aggression. He began suffering from a life-threatening condition in his lungs a few months ago, but the IPS refused to allow him to receive medical attention in time.

Abu Hamid had contracted pneumonia, which prompted his transfer to hospital, but he was later brought back to Israel’s Ramla prison.

Rights groups have urged all advocates to urgently intervene and pressure the Israeli regime to release him.

There are reportedly more than 7,000 Palestinians held at Israeli jails. Human rights organizations say Israel violates all the rights and freedoms granted to prisoners by the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Israeli jail authorities keep Palestinian prisoners under deplorable conditions without proper hygienic standards. Palestinian inmates have also been subject to systematic torture, harassment, and repression.
Comment


Featured Stories
The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions
The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions
Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’
Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’
24 October 2022
Iran Arrests 10 Individuals for Cooperation with Israeli Mossad
Iran Arrests 10 Individuals for Cooperation with Israeli Mossad
24 October 2022
Palestinian Resistance Fighters Open Fire on IOF in Nablus
Palestinian Resistance Fighters Open Fire on IOF in Nablus
24 October 2022
EU Summit Decisions a Proof of Brussels’ Confrontational Policy: Russia
EU Summit Decisions a Proof of Brussels’ Confrontational Policy: Russia
23 October 2022
US Base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur Targeted by Drone in Retaliatory Attack
US Base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur Targeted by Drone in Retaliatory Attack
23 October 2022
UN Urges Release of Palestinians Held in Israeli Jails under ‘Administrative Detention’
UN Urges Release of Palestinians Held in Israeli Jails under ‘Administrative Detention’
23 October 2022
Militant Attacks in Africa Increase 300% Despite US Operations: Report
Militant Attacks in Africa Increase 300% Despite US Operations: Report
23 October 2022
Trump Had Secret Documents on Iran, China in Florida Home
Trump Had Secret Documents on Iran, China in Florida Home
22 October 2022
Saudi Court Sentences Tunisian Doctor To 15 Years in Jail for Reacting to a Tweet
Saudi Court Sentences Tunisian Doctor To 15 Years in Jail for Reacting to a Tweet
22 October 2022
UN Envoy: Iranian Women Need No Guardian, Caretaker
UN Envoy: Iranian Women Need No Guardian, Caretaker
22 October 2022
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge Unity Against ‘Israel’
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge Unity Against ‘Israel’
22 October 2022
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Facing Politics Ban in Gifts Case
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Facing Politics Ban in Gifts Case
21 October 2022