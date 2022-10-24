0
Monday 24 October 2022 - 21:20

Iran’s Top General Mocks EU Sanctions, Warns Europeans of ‘Harsh Winter’

Story Code : 1020881
In a message on Sunday, the top general shrugged off the sanctions that the European Union has recently imposed on him and a number of other Iranian officials under the false pretext that Iran has provided Russia with drones for use in the Ukraine war.

Major General Baqeri said the US Treasury Department had made the same mistake of blacklisting him in November 2019.

“The anger of the US and its cohort, namely the European Union, is understandable of course,” he added, noting that the Iranian Armed Forces have always turned the threat of sanctions into opportunities since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

While the foreigners deprived the Iranian soldiers of barbed wire in the past, they are now queuing to purchase precision-strike missiles and drones from Iran, Baqeri stated.  

Lashing out at the Europeans for following the failed policy of their master, the US, and depriving themselves of the truth by imposing sanctions, Major General Baqeri described the situation involving the US and the EU by citing the proverb “the blind leading the blind.”

The senior commander finally offered the EU a “humanitarian proposal,” saying the EU is authorized to identify and confiscate all of his assets in banks around the world in order to purchase charcoal for European citizens.

“A tough winter is ahead,” he warned.
