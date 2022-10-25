0
Tuesday 25 October 2022 - 07:07

Israeli Settlers, Soldiers Continue Persecuting Palestinians in Occupied West Bank

Story Code : 1020926
Israeli Settlers, Soldiers Continue Persecuting Palestinians in Occupied West Bank
Ayman Ghareeb, an activist, told WAFA that Israeli settlers attacked international activists and Palestinian shepherds, injuring one of the activists.

He noted that there was concern that the settlers would carry out more attacks against the Palestinian shepherds.

Israeli soldiers obstruct farmers from harvesting olive crops

In yet another act of violation of Palestinians' rights, Israeli regime's soldiers prevented on Monday Palestinian farmers from reaching their lands located behind the segregation barrier after refusing to open the gates in the barrier and attacked people waiting at another checkpoint with tear gas.

In the city of Salfit, soldiers kept three gates in the separation barrier closed preventing farmers and landowners from reaching their lands behind the barrier in order to continue with the olive harvest, according to one of the farmers.

Khalil Ismail, who owns land behind the barrier, told WAFA that the soldiers were supposed to open the gates early in the morning to allow the farmers to reach their lands and pick the olives but they kept the gates closed.

Owners of land located behind the barrier are required by the army to obtain a permit to go through the gates and reach their lands. Permits are usually scarce and if made available are given to a few members of the family, usually the elderly who are unable to physically pick olives to work on their lands.

Meanwhile, soldiers manning a checkpoint near the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus, fired tear gas to disperse people waiting to cross the checkpoint and prevented them from crossing it as hundreds of people have gathered in the morning hoping to cross the checkpoint on their way to their work.

Israeli regime, as collective punishment, has imposed a tight closure on Nablus and area towns and villages for two weeks now, preventing cars and people seeking to reach their workplaces and schools to go through the checkpoints.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
25 October 2022
Rights Organization Warns of Massive Human Rights Violations in Saudi Arabia
Rights Organization Warns of Massive Human Rights Violations in Saudi Arabia
25 October 2022
Air Strike During Myanmar Concert Kills At least 60
Air Strike During Myanmar Concert Kills At least 60
25 October 2022
The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions
The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions
24 October 2022
Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’
Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’
24 October 2022
Iran Arrests 10 Individuals for Cooperation with Israeli Mossad
Iran Arrests 10 Individuals for Cooperation with Israeli Mossad
24 October 2022
Palestinian Resistance Fighters Open Fire on IOF in Nablus
Palestinian Resistance Fighters Open Fire on IOF in Nablus
24 October 2022
EU Summit Decisions a Proof of Brussels’ Confrontational Policy: Russia
EU Summit Decisions a Proof of Brussels’ Confrontational Policy: Russia
23 October 2022
US Base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur Targeted by Drone in Retaliatory Attack
US Base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur Targeted by Drone in Retaliatory Attack
23 October 2022
UN Urges Release of Palestinians Held in Israeli Jails under ‘Administrative Detention’
UN Urges Release of Palestinians Held in Israeli Jails under ‘Administrative Detention’
23 October 2022
Militant Attacks in Africa Increase 300% Despite US Operations: Report
Militant Attacks in Africa Increase 300% Despite US Operations: Report
23 October 2022
Trump Had Secret Documents on Iran, China in Florida Home
Trump Had Secret Documents on Iran, China in Florida Home
22 October 2022