Israeli Settlers, Soldiers Continue Persecuting Palestinians in Occupied West Bank

Islam Times - Radical Israeli settlers assaulted a pro-Palestine activist in the village of al-Ouja, north of the occupied West Bank city of Jericho.

Ayman Ghareeb, an activist, told WAFA that Israeli settlers attacked international activists and Palestinian shepherds, injuring one of the activists.He noted that there was concern that the settlers would carry out more attacks against the Palestinian shepherds.Israeli soldiers obstruct farmers from harvesting olive cropsIn yet another act of violation of Palestinians' rights, Israeli regime's soldiers prevented on Monday Palestinian farmers from reaching their lands located behind the segregation barrier after refusing to open the gates in the barrier and attacked people waiting at another checkpoint with tear gas.In the city of Salfit, soldiers kept three gates in the separation barrier closed preventing farmers and landowners from reaching their lands behind the barrier in order to continue with the olive harvest, according to one of the farmers.Khalil Ismail, who owns land behind the barrier, told WAFA that the soldiers were supposed to open the gates early in the morning to allow the farmers to reach their lands and pick the olives but they kept the gates closed.Owners of land located behind the barrier are required by the army to obtain a permit to go through the gates and reach their lands. Permits are usually scarce and if made available are given to a few members of the family, usually the elderly who are unable to physically pick olives to work on their lands.Meanwhile, soldiers manning a checkpoint near the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus, fired tear gas to disperse people waiting to cross the checkpoint and prevented them from crossing it as hundreds of people have gathered in the morning hoping to cross the checkpoint on their way to their work.Israeli regime, as collective punishment, has imposed a tight closure on Nablus and area towns and villages for two weeks now, preventing cars and people seeking to reach their workplaces and schools to go through the checkpoints.