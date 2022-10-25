Air Strike During Myanmar Concert Kills At least 60

Islam Times - Myanmar military junta reportedly killed 60 people including well-known artistes and musicians have been killed in an aerial attack on a concert in Kachin state.

According the Report, three Myanmar jets bombed Kansi village where artists were performing on stage as part of the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the Kachin Independence Organization (KIO), a powerful separatist group based in the country’s north.KIO has been fighting Myanmar’s military for decades and supports the resistance against a military coup that took place last year.“The aftermath of the attack shows an awful lot of destruction. There is a lot of debris … vehicles strewn across the open ground,” Al Jazeera reported, adding that there are “still 100 seriously injured people”.Myanmar has been in political turmoil since the coup on February 1, 2021.The military has brutally cracked down on protests, civil disobedience movements and armed resistance by anti-junta militias across the country.According to the rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which documents killings and human rights violations, at least 2,370 people have been killed and more than 15,900 arrested since the coup.