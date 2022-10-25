No Indications Russia Planning Nuking Ukraine: US Military Official

Islam Times - A top American military official says US has "no indication" Russia has decided to employ nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction, including a so-called “dirty bomb,” in Ukraine.

“The Ukrainians are not building a dirty bomb, nor do we have indications that the Russians have made a decision to employ nuclear, chem, bio weapons,” the official told reporters on condition of anonymity on Monday.The official replied “yes” when asked if that assessment included dirty bombs.The so-called bomb is a device using explosives to scatter radioactive waste.The US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu were in contact by phone, during which the latter raised concern about “possible Ukrainian provocations involving a ‘dirty bomb.’”Russian officials have repeatedly alleged Ukraine could detonate such a device in a false-flag operation to frame Moscow. Ukrainian authorities have made similar accusations against Russia.On that same day, Kiev condemned Russia’s suggestion as “dangerous lies.” President Volodymyr Zelensky said the allegation probably meant that Russia itself was planning to deploy a radioactive device on Ukrainian soil. “If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this,” Zelensky said in a video address.Shortly afterward, Ukraine’s Western backers – namely the United States, Britain and France – dismissed Russia’s claim in a joint statement.Separately on Monday, Russia's Defense Ministry said the chief of staff General Valery Gerasimov had made the same allegation in a conversation with top US General Mark Milley. “During the conversation... the situation related to the possible use of a 'dirty bomb' by Ukraine was continued,” the ministry said in a statement.The US military also confirmed the call, saying the two discussed "several security-related issues of concern and agreed to keep the lines of communication open."Russia has ramped up missile and drone strikes across Ukraine, inducing the capital of Kiev, in light of Ukraine’s recent advances. And especially after attack on a 19-km bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia on October 13.Ukrainian forces have also focused their counteroffensive mostly on the region of Kherson, cutting the main crossings across the Dnieper River and leaving Russian troops on the west bank short of supplies.