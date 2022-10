Islam Times - Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla says that his country is against the anti-Iranian sanctions imposed on Iran in support of recent riots.

"#Cuba opposes the imposition of unilateral US sanctions against Iran and attempts to subvert the internal order of this nation," the top Cuban diplomat wrote in a tweet on Monday night."We reject interference in the internal affairs of other States and the manipulation of human rights for political ends," Rodríguez added.Several western countries have imposed illegal sanctions on several Iranian individuals and entities for alleged defending human rights.