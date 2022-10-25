0
Tuesday 25 October 2022 - 09:01

Lavrov: Russia Hails Islamic World Independence amid Western Pressure

Story Code : 1020955
Lavrov made the remarks in a meeting with Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha on Monday, the Russian TASS news agency reported.

"We appreciate the fact that in today’s difficult international situation, complicated by the unilateral actions of Western countries, the Islamic world does not sacrifice its independence and remains committed to the principle of the sovereign equality of states and the development of international relations based on international law and respect for the world’s civilizational and cultural diversity," the Russian top diplomat noted.

The top Russian diplomat also emphasized that those principles were crucial for efforts to effectively fight terrorism and resolve global problems, TASS reported.
