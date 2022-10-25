0
Tuesday 25 October 2022 - 10:56

Biden: I Could Drop Dead Tomorrow

Biden: I Could Drop Dead Tomorrow
In a clip from an interview with MSNBC released on Sunday, Biden, 79, was asked what he would tell Americans that were not sure whether he should seek re-election because of his advanced age.

“I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine,” he replied, describing himself as “a great respecter of fate.”

“I could get a disease tomorrow. I could, you know, drop dead tomorrow,” he added.

However, Biden went on to say that the best way to make a judgment about his health is to watch him. “You know, am I slowing up? Do I not have the same pace?” he asked, suggesting that if Americans are uncertain about his abilities, they should support another candidate.

“Right now, knock on wood, I do not want to jinx myself, I am in good health,” he said, adding that he is functioning well both physically and mentally.

Earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024. However, in July, the New York Times reported, citing sources, that his age is increasingly becoming an issue for his administration. Officials interviewed by the outlet admitted that the US leader’s “energy level” is not what it once was and that they “quietly watch out” for him.

Their concerns are further underpinned by recurring gaffes on the president’s part. Last week, a video went viral on social media showing Biden apparently looking confused as he struggled to find the exit from the stage at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In late September, another incident occurred at a White House event in which the president mistakenly called out for Representative Jackie Walorski, who had died in a car crash in August. In an apparent attempt to control the damage, Biden’s press secretary explained that Walorski was “on his mind” because the president “had already planned to welcome the congresswoman’s family to the White House.”
