Tuesday 25 October 2022 - 10:57

“Israel’s” Herzog Departs to US for Visit with Biden

The two leaders will meet at the White House in Washington, where Herzog is also scheduled to meet with American Jewish leaders as well as top administration officials and members of Congress.

It will be Herzog's first political visit to the US capital since taking office.

Biden invited Herzog to Washington during his own Middle East trip last July, in which the US president received the entity’s Presidential Medal of Honor from the “Israeli” entity’s president in al-Quds [Jerusalem].

“I am departing tonight to the United States for an official visit at the invitation of my friend, President Joe Biden, whom I was delighted to host during his visit to ‘Israel’ a few months ago. The United States is ‘Israel’s’ greatest ally, and our strategic partnership is both enduring and unshakable," Herzog said prior to his departure.

Herzog's itinerary includes meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, so-called “National Security” Advisor Jake Sullivan, and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He will also participate in an event at the Atlantic Council marking two years since the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between the “Israeli” entity and four Arab Muslim countries. Joining Herzog at the event will be former US ambassador to the “Israeli” entity, Dan Shapiro.

Herzog is expected back in the “Israeli”entity this Thursday.
