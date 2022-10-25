Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians

Islam Times - The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Yemen condemned the continuation of acts of state terrorism by the Israeli regime against the defenseless Palestinian nation.

The city of Nablus continues to witness a military siege for the 15th day in a row, and in addition, a large number of civilians have been arrested in separate areas of the West Bank and al-Quds.On Sunday, Yemeni Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah, while condemning the continuation of state terrorism by the Zionist regime against the Palestinians, warned of the consequences of the escalation of tension by the forces of the Zionist regime.He considered the tension from the forces of the Zionist regime as a direct threat to international peace and security, thus asking the Security Council to take responsibility for the protection of Palestinians who are exposed to the most heinous attacks by the Israeli regime.In recent days, the Zionist regime has intensified its attacks against the Palestinians, disregarding international law and human rights.These attacks have brought resistance from the Palestinian people.The increase in the armed struggle of Palestinian resistance groups, especially in the two cities of Nablus and Jenin, which are the legends of resistance in the West Bank, has worried the leaders of the Zionist regime more than ever.These days, the West Bank resistance has become a big challenge for the leaders of the Israeli regime, which is facing political instability in the occupied territories.