0
Tuesday 25 October 2022 - 21:22

MBS Mocked Biden In Private, Questioned Mental State

Story Code : 1021066
MBS Mocked Biden In Private, Questioned Mental State
The Wall Street Journal reported that several people inside the Saudi government said the prince preferred former President Donald Trump and has seemed unimpressed with Biden since his days as vice president while also making fun of his gaffes.

The report didn't specify what gaffes or instances MBS referred to when speaking about Biden. The president has been criticized over the years for a number of them. Most recently, he was criticized when he called out a recently deceased congresswoman during a White House event in September.

"Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie? She must not be here," he said, referring to Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.

During his campaign, Biden refused to talk to MBS for over a year, and when they did meet in Jeddah in July, it seemed like Biden didn't want to be there and was uninterested in the policy discussions, the people in the Saudi government said, according to the report.

The White House said Biden wants to review whether the Saudi relationship is serving US national security interests, the Journal report said. A recent move by the Saudi-led OPEC+ to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day at a time when gas prices are increasing has prompted several US lawmakers to call for Biden to reassess the relationship.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
25 October 2022
Rights Organization Warns of Massive Human Rights Violations in Saudi Arabia
Rights Organization Warns of Massive Human Rights Violations in Saudi Arabia
25 October 2022
Air Strike During Myanmar Concert Kills At least 60
Air Strike During Myanmar Concert Kills At least 60
25 October 2022
The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions
The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions
24 October 2022
Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’
Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’
24 October 2022
Iran Arrests 10 Individuals for Cooperation with Israeli Mossad
Iran Arrests 10 Individuals for Cooperation with Israeli Mossad
24 October 2022
Palestinian Resistance Fighters Open Fire on IOF in Nablus
Palestinian Resistance Fighters Open Fire on IOF in Nablus
24 October 2022
EU Summit Decisions a Proof of Brussels’ Confrontational Policy: Russia
EU Summit Decisions a Proof of Brussels’ Confrontational Policy: Russia
23 October 2022
US Base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur Targeted by Drone in Retaliatory Attack
US Base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur Targeted by Drone in Retaliatory Attack
23 October 2022
UN Urges Release of Palestinians Held in Israeli Jails under ‘Administrative Detention’
UN Urges Release of Palestinians Held in Israeli Jails under ‘Administrative Detention’
23 October 2022
Militant Attacks in Africa Increase 300% Despite US Operations: Report
Militant Attacks in Africa Increase 300% Despite US Operations: Report
23 October 2022
Trump Had Secret Documents on Iran, China in Florida Home
Trump Had Secret Documents on Iran, China in Florida Home
22 October 2022