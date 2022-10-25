0
Tuesday 25 October 2022 - 22:48

West Ramps up Arms Supplies to Kiev in Bid to Destroy Russia: Lavrov

Story Code : 1021074
West Ramps up Arms Supplies to Kiev in Bid to Destroy Russia: Lavrov
“The West is using [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s criminal Russophobic regime as one of the levers to contain our country. We see Washington and its NATO allies increasing the supplies of lethal weapons to the Ukrainian neo-Nazis, sharing intelligence data with them and recruiting foreign mercenaries to send to Ukraine. All this, in one way or another, makes them parties to the conflict,” Lavrov’s address reads.

He stressed that the US-led collective West, “obsessed with world domination,” has unleashed a “total hybrid war” against Russia.

“Our enemies do not hide their real aims: to destroy the Russian economy, undermine domestic political stability, defeat us on the battlefield, and ultimately significantly weaken or even destroy our centuries-old national statehood,” Lavrov said.

This is the reason, he said, why the ideologists of “cancel culture rule the roost in the West with respect to Russia.”

“All restrictions on any actions against us have been lifted. The haters of the multi-ethnic Russian people feel they are free to take any liberty,” Lavrov explained.
