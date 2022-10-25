AEOI Chief Says US Sent Message on JCPOA Revival Talks

Islam Times - Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said on Tuesday that the US had recently delivered a message announcing its readiness to continue talks over the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Eslami said that the US conveyed its message three or four days ago, contrary to its position last month that talks with Iran were no longer on its agenda.The official made the comment at a meeting with participants at the 18th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) underway in Tehran.He also spoke about Iran’s nuclear activities, saying that the country’s nuclear program has been under extensive inspections by the UN atomic watchdog over the past decades.Despite that, Eslami added, enemies of Iran have done whatever they could to hinder the country’s progress, including in the nuclear technology sector.The recent attempt, he said, was the riots that were instigated across Iran in the past month.The Iran nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, was thrown into disarray in 2018 when the US withdrew and imposed sanctions on Iran.Talks to revive the deal have been ongoing since April 2021, in which the US has participated indirectly.