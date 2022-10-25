0
Tuesday 25 October 2022 - 22:49

AEOI Chief Says US Sent Message on JCPOA Revival Talks

Story Code : 1021075
AEOI Chief Says US Sent Message on JCPOA Revival Talks
Eslami said that the US conveyed its message three or four days ago, contrary to its position last month that talks with Iran were no longer on its agenda.

The official made the comment at a meeting with participants at the 18th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) underway in Tehran.

He also spoke about Iran’s nuclear activities, saying that the country’s nuclear program has been under extensive inspections by the UN atomic watchdog over the past decades.

Despite that, Eslami added, enemies of Iran have done whatever they could to hinder the country’s progress, including in the nuclear technology sector.

The recent attempt, he said, was the riots that were instigated across Iran in the past month.

The Iran nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, was thrown into disarray in 2018 when the US withdrew and imposed sanctions on Iran.

Talks to revive the deal have been ongoing since April 2021, in which the US has participated indirectly.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
25 October 2022
Rights Organization Warns of Massive Human Rights Violations in Saudi Arabia
Rights Organization Warns of Massive Human Rights Violations in Saudi Arabia
25 October 2022
Air Strike During Myanmar Concert Kills At least 60
Air Strike During Myanmar Concert Kills At least 60
25 October 2022
The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions
The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions
24 October 2022
Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’
Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’
24 October 2022
Iran Arrests 10 Individuals for Cooperation with Israeli Mossad
Iran Arrests 10 Individuals for Cooperation with Israeli Mossad
24 October 2022
Palestinian Resistance Fighters Open Fire on IOF in Nablus
Palestinian Resistance Fighters Open Fire on IOF in Nablus
24 October 2022
EU Summit Decisions a Proof of Brussels’ Confrontational Policy: Russia
EU Summit Decisions a Proof of Brussels’ Confrontational Policy: Russia
23 October 2022
US Base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur Targeted by Drone in Retaliatory Attack
US Base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur Targeted by Drone in Retaliatory Attack
23 October 2022
UN Urges Release of Palestinians Held in Israeli Jails under ‘Administrative Detention’
UN Urges Release of Palestinians Held in Israeli Jails under ‘Administrative Detention’
23 October 2022
Militant Attacks in Africa Increase 300% Despite US Operations: Report
Militant Attacks in Africa Increase 300% Despite US Operations: Report
23 October 2022
Trump Had Secret Documents on Iran, China in Florida Home
Trump Had Secret Documents on Iran, China in Florida Home
22 October 2022