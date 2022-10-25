0
Tuesday 25 October 2022 - 22:51

As Sunak Takes Reins, Moscow Sees ‘No Hopes’ for Better Ties with UK: Kremlin

Story Code : 1021076
As Sunak Takes Reins, Moscow Sees ‘No Hopes’ for Better Ties with UK: Kremlin
“No, at present, we do not see any preconditions, grounds or hopes for some positive shifts in the foreseeable future,” the Russian presidential spokesman said, commenting on the prospects of warmer relations between the two countries with the appointment of the UK’s new premier.

Meanwhile, Russia is maintaining its openness and readiness for discussing the most complex issues at the negotiating table but not to the detriment of its national interests, Peskov emphasized.

Sunak was announced as the UK Conservative Party’s new leader on Monday after his two rivals, British ex-PM Boris Johnson and leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt said that they would not run for the post of head of the government. As British media outlets reported, neither Johnson nor Mordaunt appeared to be gaining the required 100 votes of Conservative MPs to get to the next round of the parliamentary voting.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
25 October 2022
Rights Organization Warns of Massive Human Rights Violations in Saudi Arabia
Rights Organization Warns of Massive Human Rights Violations in Saudi Arabia
25 October 2022
Air Strike During Myanmar Concert Kills At least 60
Air Strike During Myanmar Concert Kills At least 60
25 October 2022
The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions
The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions
24 October 2022
Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’
Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’
24 October 2022
Iran Arrests 10 Individuals for Cooperation with Israeli Mossad
Iran Arrests 10 Individuals for Cooperation with Israeli Mossad
24 October 2022
Palestinian Resistance Fighters Open Fire on IOF in Nablus
Palestinian Resistance Fighters Open Fire on IOF in Nablus
24 October 2022
EU Summit Decisions a Proof of Brussels’ Confrontational Policy: Russia
EU Summit Decisions a Proof of Brussels’ Confrontational Policy: Russia
23 October 2022
US Base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur Targeted by Drone in Retaliatory Attack
US Base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur Targeted by Drone in Retaliatory Attack
23 October 2022
UN Urges Release of Palestinians Held in Israeli Jails under ‘Administrative Detention’
UN Urges Release of Palestinians Held in Israeli Jails under ‘Administrative Detention’
23 October 2022
Militant Attacks in Africa Increase 300% Despite US Operations: Report
Militant Attacks in Africa Increase 300% Despite US Operations: Report
23 October 2022
Trump Had Secret Documents on Iran, China in Florida Home
Trump Had Secret Documents on Iran, China in Florida Home
22 October 2022