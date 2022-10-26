0
Wednesday 26 October 2022 - 09:25

Lapid Can’t ‘Say No’ To US: Netanyahu

Story Code : 1021109
Lapid Can’t ‘Say No’ To US: Netanyahu
Lapid has to be able to say one short word to demands and pressures that threaten ‘Israel's’ security, and that word is 'no,' Netanyahu said.

“And Lapid is not able to say no,” he went on to say, pointing to the "bad agreement" between the Zionist entity and Lebanon over a shared maritime border and the "flawed" Iran nuclear deal with world powers.

By agreeing to a deal with Lebanon to delineate a maritime border in the Mediterranean, Netanyahu has said that Lapid was "shamefully surrendering to Nasrallah's threats," referring to Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement’s Secretary General.

Netanyahu also touched on what he will need to win the November 1 election and what he will do if he does regain the premiership.

"The only reason we stand a chance to win is that people have, in this election, the opportunity to see an alternative," he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
25 October 2022
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
26 October 2022
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
26 October 2022
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
25 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
25 October 2022
Rights Organization Warns of Massive Human Rights Violations in Saudi Arabia
Rights Organization Warns of Massive Human Rights Violations in Saudi Arabia
25 October 2022
Air Strike During Myanmar Concert Kills At least 60
Air Strike During Myanmar Concert Kills At least 60
25 October 2022
The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions
The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions
24 October 2022
Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’
Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’
24 October 2022
Iran Arrests 10 Individuals for Cooperation with Israeli Mossad
Iran Arrests 10 Individuals for Cooperation with Israeli Mossad
24 October 2022
Palestinian Resistance Fighters Open Fire on IOF in Nablus
Palestinian Resistance Fighters Open Fire on IOF in Nablus
24 October 2022
EU Summit Decisions a Proof of Brussels’ Confrontational Policy: Russia
EU Summit Decisions a Proof of Brussels’ Confrontational Policy: Russia
23 October 2022