Wednesday 26 October 2022 - 10:11

Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria

Speaking at the UN Security Council briefing on the situation in Syria on Tuesday, Iravani slammed the ‘Israeli’ attacks against civilian population and basic infrastructure in Syria as a flagrant violation of international law and humanitarian rights, and argued that the Security Council’s inaction has emboldened the Tel Aviv regime to broaden the scope of its aggression.

“The ‘Israeli’ regime’s aggression against Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity continues unabated, despite repeated requests from the Arab Republic of Syria for the Security Council to clearly condemn it,” the senior Iranian diplomat said.

“The Security Council’s silence has emboldened the ‘Israeli’ regime to carry out its aggression and crimes more openly and broadly, most particularly the systematic and intentional targeting of civilians and vital infrastructure in Syria, which is a flagrant violation of international law, including international humanitarian law,” he said.

Iranavi also criticized the Security Council for its double standards concerning the Syria issue, and urged the UN body to condemn the ‘Israeli’ strikes and indict the Tel Aviv regime for its crimes which endanger regional peace and security.
