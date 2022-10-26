Syria Reiterates Need for New International Order to Stop Israeli Crimes

Islam Times - The Syrian government renewed its call for the establishment of a new international order that would pay great respect to the Charter of the United Nations and put an end to the Israeli regime’s crimes.

Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, in a statement released on Tuesday, commemorated the United Nations Day, which is observed on 24 October annually, noting that the Arab country was among the first countries that contributed to the drafting of the foundational treaty of the UN, which was signed on June 26, 1945, and came into force on October 24 that year.It added that the international community, beset with the atrocities committed by Germany’s Nazi regime and fascist forces during World War II, drew up the UN Charter to prevent wars and military aggression, and to endorse the inadmissibility of interference in the domestic affairs of countries.The measure was aimed at the establishment of a world based on the principles of justice and equality for all, the Syrian foreign ministry pointed out.“Unfortunately, Western countries' unfaithfulness to the principles and objectives of the UN Charter, their aggressive and colonial policies as well as double standards, along with their looting of developing countries’ natural wealth has undermined the basic role of the intergovernmental organization,” the statement read.“Syria repeats its calls for the establishment of a new international order that respects the Charter of the United Nations, ends the policies of colonial and hegemonic powers, puts an end to the practices and crimes committed by Israel in the occupied Arab lands, and paves the way for a new world in which nations enjoy their rights,” the Syrian ministry concluded.Israel carried out an airstrike on military posts in the suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday, wounding a soldier and damaging property.According to a Syrian military source, the barrage of rockets was fired from the northern part of the occupied Palestinian territories at about 2:00 p.m. local time.The source told Syria’s official news agency SANA that “the army air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed most of them.”The afternoon attack came three days after a similar strike on Damascus suburbs caused property damage.On Friday night, Syria said Israel carried out an airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs.It was the first such attack since September 17, when an Israeli attack on Damascus International Airport and nearby military posts south of the Syrian capital killed five soldiers.Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against the foreign-backed terrorists.The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about its attacks on Syrian territories, which many view as a knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism.Israel has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.