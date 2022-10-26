Israel Impeding Creation of WMD-Free Mideast: Iran UN Envoy

Islam Times - An Iranian diplomat at the UN stressed the need for a region-wide comprehensive solution to the threat of WMD in the Middle East, denouncing the Zionist regime as an impediment to the creation of a WMD-free zone based on the NPT or UNGA processes.

First Counselor of the Permanent Mission of Iran to the United Nations Heidar Ali Balouji read a statement at a meeting of the UN General Assembly’s First Committee about ‘Regional Security’ on October 25.The diplomat said the Middle East region has witnessed the scene of several wars, massive foreign military buildups, the ensuing nightmare of extremism and terrorism, the dangerous accumulation of the most sophisticated weaponry as well as aggression and power projections by various actors.The following is the text of his statement:In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful.Mr. Chairman,My delegation associates itself with the NAM statement delivered by Indonesia.Mr. Chairman,The number of active armed conflicts that have taken place in at least 46 states in 2021 is plainly shocking. Eight of these conflicts alone have erupted in the Middle East.In this day and age, a regional security framework is needed now more than ever in our region. The region is on fire, so to speak, and the presence of extra-regional players as well as interference in the region further exacerbates the situation.Up until this very point in time, our region has since witnessed the scene of several wars, massive foreign military buildups, the ensuing nightmare of extremism and terrorism, the dangerous accumulation of the most sophisticated weaponry as well as aggression and power projections by various actors.In the region itself, excessive military budgets and arms imports by certain States remain alarming. Unsurprisingly, the US is the number one arms seller to some regional countries, including a country that is the largest buyer of such weaponry with military spending.In this context, we must not condone the fact that the Israeli regime relies on its military aid from the US as well as the aggressive military establishment it has created which is a chronic source of insecurity in the region and beyond.One of the biggest concerns is the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in the region. The Israeli regime is the only entity in the region that has refused to accede to the NPT, CWC, and BWC. What’s worse, it possesses nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, threatens others even with nuclear annihilation while it enjoys the blanket support of the US despite its threats to regional peace and security in the meantime.On the subject of weapons, chemical weapons have been frequently and massively used in the region.The acute need for a region-wide comprehensive solution to the threat of WMD in the Middle East, specifically the creation of a WMD-free zone based on the NPT or UNGA processes, is still facing the impediment of the Israeli regime.International figures, such as the UN Secretary-General, have been requested to hold consultations with Iran and Iraq as well as with other states of the region regarding measures to enhance the security and stability of the region.Iran not only has steadily supported regional security and has offered some proposals to strengthen the security in the region but also is ready to engage in the said future consultations.Regarding the JCPOA, it is crucial to note that the US withdrawal from it in 2018 and the current US Administration's refusal to rejoin it have resulted in tremendous harm to global efforts toward nuclear non-proliferation. However, Iran has continuously upheld its commitments based on the JCPOA as well as the Comprehensive Safeguard Agreement and has been cooperative with the IAEA. Our nuclear program is completely peaceful and any allegation or politicized approach on this matter by any country is rejected. The US, with a history of sustained non-compliance with numerous accords, including the JCPOA, lacks any moral ground to raise such unacceptable statements.Mr. Chair,We refute any claims that Iran played any role in the war in Ukraine or broke its commitments, and our offer to clarify the issue at the expert level is still on the table.Iran has the right to meet its security and military needs, including its need for missiles, in conformity with international law and as a sovereign member of the international community. By taking a politicized approach, no individual or legal personality can deny us the realization of this right.To conclude Mr. Chair, we need collective efforts by regional countries to establish inclusive dialogue and security networking in this region. To realize a balanced, active, and smart foreign policy, Iran pursues a courteous relationship with its neighbors.Thank you, Mr. Chair.