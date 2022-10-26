0
Wednesday 26 October 2022 - 20:59

15 Killed, Dozens Injured in Iran’s Shiraz Terrorist Attack

Story Code : 1021218
15 Killed, Dozens Injured in Iran’s Shiraz Terrorist Attack
Esmail Mohebbi-Pour, the deputy director of political, security, and social affairs at Fars provincial governor’s office put the death toll at 15, Iran's Press TV reported. 

While details are still awaited, according to state media at least 40 others were injured in the attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, the sprawling funerary monument and pilgrimage site dating back to the 12th century that belongs to Ahmad bin Musa Kazim.

Providing details about the attack, which took place at around 5:45 p.m. local time (1415 GMT), the police commander of Fars province said the lone attacker opened indiscriminate fire at pilgrims inside the shrine and was himself wounded and arrested by security officials. 

Nour News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran's top security body, said the militant who carried out the attack was a foreign national.

Earlier, there were reports that three terrorists had attacked visitors at the popular shrine that is thronged by both local and foreign pilgrims.

Iran’s official news agency IRNA said two children and a woman were among those killed in the terrorist attack. Their identity has not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, one of the eyewitnesses of the attack told reporters that loud screams were heard in the women's section of the shrine at the time of adhan (the call for prayer) and suddenly an armed man was spotted with a Kalashnikov firing indiscriminately in the compound of the shrine. 

After the initial burst of fire, the attacker went near the shrine and fired many rounds at those present at the scene, the eyewitness said.

The governor of Fars province was quoted as saying that the terrorist first targeted the servant and guard of the shrine, and intended to attack the congregational evening prayers, but one of the servants shut the door on him.

He further said the shrine is presently being cleaned by the staff and will be open for morning congregational prayers. 

Shiraz witnessed a massive explosion in 2008, when at least 14 people were killed and more than 200 others were injured during a religious gathering. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
25 October 2022
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
26 October 2022
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
26 October 2022
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
25 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
25 October 2022
Rights Organization Warns of Massive Human Rights Violations in Saudi Arabia
Rights Organization Warns of Massive Human Rights Violations in Saudi Arabia
25 October 2022
Air Strike During Myanmar Concert Kills At least 60
Air Strike During Myanmar Concert Kills At least 60
25 October 2022
The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions
The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions
24 October 2022
Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’
Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’
24 October 2022
Iran Arrests 10 Individuals for Cooperation with Israeli Mossad
Iran Arrests 10 Individuals for Cooperation with Israeli Mossad
24 October 2022
Palestinian Resistance Fighters Open Fire on IOF in Nablus
Palestinian Resistance Fighters Open Fire on IOF in Nablus
24 October 2022
EU Summit Decisions a Proof of Brussels’ Confrontational Policy: Russia
EU Summit Decisions a Proof of Brussels’ Confrontational Policy: Russia
23 October 2022