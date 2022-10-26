0
Wednesday 26 October 2022 - 21:00

Iran’s President Vows “Crushing”Response to Terrorist Attack Claimed by ISIS

Story Code : 1021219
“This vicious act will definitely not go unanswered. The country’s security and law enforcement forces, having identified the root causes of this heinous crime, will deliver a decisive response to its architects and operatives, which will make them regret their act,” the Iranian president said Wednesday evening. 

“Experience shows that Iran's enemies take revenge for their desperation and failed attempts to cause divisions within the united ranks of the Iranian society and impede the country’s progress by means of violence and terror," President Raeisi said in his remarks. 

The attack took place around 5:45 pm local time and ( 2:15 pm GMT). 

Nour News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran's top security body, said the militant who carried out the attack was a foreign national. 

For his part, the Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber offered his condolences to thef families of the victims, saying that the “enemies once again showed their ferocity and evil nature, and the real face of the enemies of the Iranian nation was introduced to the world.” 

He promised that the government will give destructive response to those behind the attack. 

“The supporters of this dirty operation and the takfiri groups behind this horrible crime should know that they will definitely receive a strong and crushing response,” he asserted. 
Comment


