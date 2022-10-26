‘Israeli’ Entity Gives ‘Final Approval’ for Start of Production at Karish Gas Field

Islam Times - The Zionist occupation entity’s so-called Energy Ministry granted its ‘final approval’ on Tuesday to gas company Energean to begin production at the occupied Karish natural gas field.

Zionist Prime Minister Yair Lapid lauded the move, stating that “as we said all along, the production of gas from the Karish field would start as planned the moment the technical conditions are completed.”A spokeswoman for Energean stressed to AFP that while it had received the permit, it had not yet begun producing gas from Karish.An Energy Ministry spokeswoman told AFP that Tuesday’s permit was the last formality Energean needed before beginning production.Karish will join Tamar and Leviathan to become the occupation entity’s third offshore rig providing natural gas, with each connected to the mainland by separate infrastructure.Gas exports to Jordan and Egypt would be able to increase, the Energy Ministry said, “and from there to additional countries in Europe that need natural gas sources in light of the global energy crisis.”