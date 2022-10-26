In Yet Another Futile Attempt, US Announces New Bans on Iran

Islam Times - The US Treasury announced a fresh round of sanctions Wednesday against Iranian officials in yet another round of anti-Iran sanctions in support of rioters.

The US Treasury announced a fresh round of sanctions Wednesday against Iranian officials for alleged human rights violations during the riots and other western countries incited in Iran after the death of a young Iranian lady Mahsa Amini.According to Reuters, the US Treasury designated 10 Iranian officials, two Iranian intelligence actors and two Iranian entities involved in the Iranian government's efforts to interfere with internet access. The list of new sanctions people and entities is as follows:Mohammad Kazemi: Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Intelligence Organization.Abbas Nilforushan: Deputy Commander for Operations of the IRGC.Hossein Modarres Khiabani: Governor of Sistan and Baluchistan province, sites of the worst violence in the latest round of protests.Ahmad Shafahi: Commander of Salman Corps, the IRGC military unit in Sistan and Baluchistan.Hedayat Farzadi: Warden of Evin Prison, which houses protesters.Seyyed Heshmatollah Hayat Al-Ghaib: Director-General of Tehran Province Prisons.Heidar Pasandideh: Warden of Sanandaj Central Prison in Kurdistan province, where prisoners have been arbitrarily executed.Murad Fathi: Director-General of Prisons in Kurdistan Province, where prisoners have undergone torture.Morteza Piri: Warden of Zahedan Prison, known in Sistan and Baluchistan by prisoners and their families for his brutality toward prisoners.Seyed Mojtaba Mostafavi: Cofounder of Ravin Academy and member of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) who was directed by the MOIS to train and recruit hackers.Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned the European countries not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.Sporadic protests erupted in some Iranian cities Iran on Sept. 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who lost her life due to previous illnesses record while in morality police custody.Highest-level Iranian authorities including the President Ebrahim Raeisi have followed up on her case.The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and other high-ranking officials including President Raeisi have said the riots in the country are incited by western countries who are angered at Iran's progress despite the unprecedented sanctions.The Iranian authorities have also said the US and other Western countries are seeking to make Iran give up its steadfastness in supporting the Iranian nation's rights at the negotiating table by fomenting riots.