0
Thursday 27 October 2022 - 07:17

Saudi Arabia Duped US on Secret Oil Deal: NYT

Story Code : 1021271
Saudi Arabia Duped US on Secret Oil Deal: NYT
Instead, Riyadh did the opposite, leading OPEC in cutting output targets.

The production increase was supposed to come from September through the end of this year, helping to ease inflation and justify Biden’s trip to Riyadh, the daily mentioned on Wednesday, citing interviews with unidentified US and Middle East government officials. 

Earlier this month, OPEC announced plans to cut production by two million barrels a day, creating more upward pressure on prices and potentially increasing the risk that the Biden-led Democratic Party will lose control of Congress in November’s US midterm elections.

Several US lawmakers responded by suggesting that Washington should punish Saudi Arabia by cutting off arms sales or removing its military support for the kingdom. Biden accused Riyadh of siding with Russia in the Ukraine conflict and warned of retribution, saying, “There will be consequences.”

Members of Congress who had received classified briefings about the secret oil deal “have been left fuming that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman duped the administration,” the Times said. US officials told the newspaper that even days before the OPEC announcement, they had been assured by bin Salman that there would be no output cuts. When they later heard that Saudi Arabia had reversed its position on the issue, administration officials made a failed effort to “change minds in the royal court.”

Saudi officials said earlier this month that OPEC’s decision was based solely on economic considerations, not politics, and that Washington tried to delay the move for several weeks.

Such a delay might have pushed the announcement past November 8, the date of the midterms. US inflation remains near a 40-year high and ranks as the top concern of American voters, according to polling.

In 2019, Biden said while campaigning for president that he would treat Saudi Arabia as a “pariah” and would make them “pay the price” for the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Times said that even some of his strongest supporters have argued that Biden’s decision to meet with bin Salman anyway, after his administration thought it had a secret oil deal in May, was the latest example of “sacrificing principles for political expediency – and having little to show for it.”
Comment


Featured Stories
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
27 October 2022
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
27 October 2022
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
26 October 2022
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
25 October 2022
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
26 October 2022
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
26 October 2022
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
25 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
25 October 2022
Rights Organization Warns of Massive Human Rights Violations in Saudi Arabia
Rights Organization Warns of Massive Human Rights Violations in Saudi Arabia
25 October 2022
Air Strike During Myanmar Concert Kills At least 60
Air Strike During Myanmar Concert Kills At least 60
25 October 2022
The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions
The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions
24 October 2022
Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’
Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’
24 October 2022