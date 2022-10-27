UN Condemns Shiraz Terrorist Attack

Islam Times - Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary general, on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz.

Dujarric told reporters in New York that the UN condemns the attack at the religious site, expressing sympathy with the people and government of Iran.Also a statement appeared on the UN website condemning the attack on the civilians.“Such acts targeting religious sites are especially heinous. The Secretary-General stresses the need to bring to justice the perpetrators of this crime against civilians exercising their right to practice their religion,” the statement read.“The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured,” it went on.A gunman broke into a holy shrine in Shiraz on Wednesday evening and opened fire on the visitors, killing 15 and injuring dozens.ISIS has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.Iran's President Raisi promised a “crushing” response to those behind the crime.