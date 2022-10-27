UN Condemns Shiraz Terrorist Attack

Dujarric told reporters in New York that the UN condemns the attack at the religious site, expressing sympathy with the people and government of Iran.
Also a statement appeared on the UN website condemning the attack on the civilians.
“Such acts targeting religious sites are especially heinous. The Secretary-General stresses the need to bring to justice the perpetrators of this crime against civilians exercising their right to practice their religion,” the statement read.
“The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured,” it went on.
A gunman broke into a holy shrine in Shiraz on Wednesday evening and opened fire on the visitors, killing 15 and injuring dozens.
ISIS has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.
Iran's President Raisi promised a “crushing” response to those behind the crime.