Thursday 27 October 2022 - 08:47

UN Condemns Shiraz Terrorist Attack

Story Code : 1021286
Dujarric told reporters in New York that the UN condemns the attack at the religious site, expressing sympathy with the people and government of Iran. 

Also a statement appeared on the UN website condemning the attack on the civilians. 

“Such acts targeting religious sites are especially heinous. The Secretary-General stresses the need to bring to justice the perpetrators of this crime against civilians exercising their right to practice their religion,” the statement read. 
 
“The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured,” it went on. 

A gunman broke into a holy shrine in Shiraz on Wednesday evening and opened fire on the visitors, killing 15 and injuring dozens. 

ISIS has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. 

Iran's President Raisi promised a “crushing” response to those behind the crime. 
