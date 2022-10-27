0
Thursday 27 October 2022 - 08:55

Xi Says China, US Must 'Find Ways to Get Along'

Story Code : 1021290
Xi Says China, US Must
China and the United States have butted heads in recent years on issues ranging from Taiwan to Hong Kong.

Washington has also accused Beijing of providing diplomatic cover for Russia in the case of the Ukraine war.

Xi sealed another five years as China's leader at the end of a twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress on Sunday.

"The world today is neither peaceful nor tranquil," Xi wrote in a congratulatory letter to the National Committee on US-China Relations -- some of his first remarks since the Congress -- according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

"As major powers, strengthening communication and cooperation between China and the US will help to increase global stability and certainty, and promote world peace and development," he reportedly told the New York-based non-profit organization, AFP reported.

Xi added that China was "willing to work with the US to give mutual respect, coexist peacefully... (And) find ways to get along in the new era", the broadcaster reported.

Doing so "will not only be good for both countries, but also benefit the world", Xi wrote.

The Biden administration said this month that China is the only competitor to the United States "with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to advance that objective".
Comment


Featured Stories
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
27 October 2022
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
27 October 2022
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
26 October 2022
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
25 October 2022
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
26 October 2022
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
26 October 2022
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
25 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
25 October 2022
Rights Organization Warns of Massive Human Rights Violations in Saudi Arabia
Rights Organization Warns of Massive Human Rights Violations in Saudi Arabia
25 October 2022
Air Strike During Myanmar Concert Kills At least 60
Air Strike During Myanmar Concert Kills At least 60
25 October 2022
The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions
The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions
24 October 2022
Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’
Russia Says Ukraine Plans to Detonate A ‘Dirty Bomb’
24 October 2022