Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip

Islam Times - Zionist war minister Benny Gantz will meet with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential residence in Ankara, his office said Thursday.

According to a schedule published by his office, Gantz is slated to meet with Erdogan at the Presidential Complex at 3:30 p.m.

Gantz will also meet his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, his office said.

The meetings mark another step in a year-long process that has seen the two sides inch back toward full diplomatic relations after over a decade of frayed ties.

Last month, for the first time in a decade, a Turkish warship anchored at an ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian port.

Also last month, Zionist Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with Erdogan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s annual high-level meeting. It was the first such meeting between an ‘Israeli’ premier and the Turkish leader since Ehud Olmert met Erdogan in Turkey in 2008.

Gantz landed in the Turkish capital Wednesday evening for the first official trip to Turkey by a Zionist war minister in over a decade.