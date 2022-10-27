0
Thursday 27 October 2022 - 10:08

Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip

Gantz landed in the Turkish capital Wednesday evening for the first official trip to Turkey by a Zionist war minister in over a decade.
 
According to a schedule published by his office, Gantz is slated to meet with Erdogan at the Presidential Complex at 3:30 p.m.
 
Gantz will also meet his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, his office said.
 
The meetings mark another step in a year-long process that has seen the two sides inch back toward full diplomatic relations after over a decade of frayed ties.
 
Last month, for the first time in a decade, a Turkish warship anchored at an ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian port.
 
Also last month, Zionist Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with Erdogan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s annual high-level meeting. It was the first such meeting between an ‘Israeli’ premier and the Turkish leader since Ehud Olmert met Erdogan in Turkey in 2008.
