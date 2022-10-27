Iran Denies Providing Russia with Weapons for Ukraine War

Islam Times - Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani once again rejected unfounded allegations over the delivery of weapons to Russia for use in the Ukraine war, and stressed that Tehran has not and will not supply arms to either side of the conflict.

He noted that several member states of the Security Council, including the United States, have accused Iran of violating Resolution 2231 while they continue to violate their legal obligations under the same resolution, citing Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the main example in this regard.

The diplomat added that some countries, by disseminating erroneous information, are now attempting to establish “an entirely artificial linkage” between Security Council Resolution 2231 and the alleged use of Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine in February, he added, Iran has emphasized that all member states must fully respect the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter as well as international law.

“Iran has never provided the parties with weapons for use in the Ukraine conflict," Iravani said.

The senior official slammed the illegal move to conduct a so-called investigation as to whether Russia has used Iranian drones against Ukraine, saying it would be in clear violation of the Secretariat's mandate.

The United States and its European allies have in recent months accused Tehran of providing Moscow with drones to be used in the war in Ukraine. Both Iran and Russia have vehemently denied the accusations.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya also said on Wednesday that the West’s calls for a probe into Russia's alleged use of Iranian-made drones against Ukraine would “create a very dangerous precedent for the United Nations’ work".

“From the legal point of view, they (Western delegations) want an artificial expansion of the secretariat’s competences and endowing it with extra functions by means of infringing upon the Security Council’s prerogatives,” he added.

The Russian envoy called on the member states of the Security Council to “defend the UN Charter, to condemn the Western delegation’s actions that are undermining it, and to speak up clearly for the Secretariat’s sticking to Article 101 of the Charter and its mandate".

He noted that the Russian delegation has “heard nothing legal” in the argument in favor of setting a probe into the use of drones in Ukraine, saying, “It was especially touching to hear the United States, the major resolution violator, accusing Russia of violating resolution 2231.”

“The Secretariat must respond to member states’ inquiries, but it must be guided by its mandate and the UN Charter rather than requests from some states,” Nebenzya added.

Iranian officials have emphasized that Tehran takes no sides in the bloody conflict and avoids any steps that may result in an escalation of the crisis. They reiterated their opposition to war between the two countries.

Tehran has also asked Kiev to submit evidence for the use of Iranian drones by Russia in the war, and cautioned that arming Moscow or Kyiv will prolong the conflict between the two neighbors.

In Late February, President Vladimir Putin stated in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

The US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states have imposed sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals. They also increased supplies of weapons to the Ukrainian authorities. Russia has officially become the most sanctioned country in the world, surpassing Iran, Syria and North Korea, after launching a military operation against Ukraine.

Back in September, Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi cautioned that the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is a serious threat to the stability and security of nations.

The Iranian president described NATO's expansionist policies as one of the causes of insecurity in different parts of the world and stated, "As foreign policy thinkers, advise politicians and statesmen so that the people of different parts of the world do not bear the cost of their mistakes".

“Iran has never produced or supplied, nor does it intend to produce or supply items, materials, equipment, goods, and technology that could contribute to the development of nuclear weapons delivery systems,” Iravani said in a Security Council meeting on Wednesday.