New Iraqi Cabinet Wins Parliament Confidence, Ending Months-long Stalemate

Islam Times - The new Iraqi government led by Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani has won the vote of confidence of the lawmakers from all parties, bringing to an end months of a political limbo.

Al-Sudani in an address to the parliament said that the “Iraqi people have overcome crises and overcome obstacles through the success of the ministerial composition.”

The parliamentary session was held with the presence of 253 members of parliament, President Abdulatif Rashid, the Supreme Court chief Faeq Zeydan, and leaders of political blocs.

Various political parties welcomed the new cabinet and hoped that it would set up a mechanism helping ease the economic conditions and crisis the country has been suffering from over the past years.

Al-Sudani was named new PM on October 13 by the president, a day after Rashid was elected president by the parliamentary blocs.

Iraq has been struggling with a political and economic crisis for years now. On October 10, Iraq held its general elections but failed to form a government due to deep gaps between the Sadrist Movement and an all-Shiite bloc called Shiite Coordination Framework (SCF). The SCF called for a comprehensive government while Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr pushed for a SCF-free one.

Sadrist parliamentary bloc, Saerun, resigned in June with all of its lawmakers. Their place was filled with substitutes from other bloc and independents.

The country was rocked by protests nearly two months ago, with al-Sadr supporters storming the parliament and staging several-day sit-ins. Their protests ended when al-Sadr on August 29 announced his retirement from politics.

His retirement paved the way for fast action toward the government formation, starting with election of a new president.

The confidence was granted to all nominated ministers, Iraqi media reported.