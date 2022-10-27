0
Thursday 27 October 2022 - 22:17

New Iraqi Cabinet Wins Parliament Confidence, Ending Months-long Stalemate

Story Code : 1021415
New Iraqi Cabinet Wins Parliament Confidence, Ending Months-long Stalemate
The confidence was granted to all nominated ministers, Iraqi media reported. 
 
Al-Sudani in an address to the parliament said that the “Iraqi people have overcome crises and overcome obstacles through the success of the ministerial composition.” 
 
The parliamentary session was held with the presence of 253 members of parliament, President Abdulatif Rashid, the Supreme Court chief Faeq Zeydan, and leaders of political blocs. 
 
Various political parties welcomed the new cabinet and hoped that it would set up a mechanism helping ease the economic conditions and crisis the country has been suffering from over the past years. 
 
Al-Sudani was named new PM on October 13 by the president, a day after Rashid was elected president by the parliamentary blocs. 
 
Iraq has been struggling with a political and economic crisis for years now. On October 10, Iraq held its general elections but failed to form a government due to deep gaps between the Sadrist Movement and an all-Shiite bloc called Shiite Coordination Framework (SCF). The SCF called for a comprehensive government while Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr pushed for a SCF-free one. 
 
Sadrist parliamentary bloc, Saerun, resigned in June with all of its lawmakers. Their place was filled with substitutes from other bloc and independents.
 
The country was rocked by protests nearly two months ago, with al-Sadr supporters storming the parliament and staging several-day sit-ins. Their protests ended when al-Sadr on August 29 announced his retirement from politics. 
 
His retirement paved the way for fast action toward the government formation, starting with election of a new president. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
Sayyed Nasrallah: Signing The Maritime Boundary Delimitation Document A Big Victory for Lebanon, Mission Accomplished
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
US Navy Conducts Hypersonic Test
27 October 2022
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
Iran Starts Building 10-Megawatt Plate Fuel Research Reactor
27 October 2022
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
Gantz To Meet Erdogan During Ankara Trip
27 October 2022
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
Moscow Urges UN Probe into Ukrainian Bio-abs
26 October 2022
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
Ex-German Soldiers Found Guilty of Planning to Set Up Mercenary Force in Yemen
25 October 2022
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
US Vows to Protect Allies ‘with Nukes’
26 October 2022
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
Iran Decries UNSC Silence on Repeated ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria
26 October 2022
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
Yemen Condemns Israeli Terrorism against Palestinians
25 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Basij Members as Defenders of Security
25 October 2022
Rights Organization Warns of Massive Human Rights Violations in Saudi Arabia
Rights Organization Warns of Massive Human Rights Violations in Saudi Arabia
25 October 2022
Air Strike During Myanmar Concert Kills At least 60
Air Strike During Myanmar Concert Kills At least 60
25 October 2022
The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions
The Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Near Sea Border Amid Rising Tensions
24 October 2022