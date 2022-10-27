0
Thursday 27 October 2022 - 22:21

Lebanon Obtains All Rights from Maritime Border Demarcation

Story Code : 1021417
Lebanon Obtains All Rights from Maritime Border Demarcation
Michel Aoun said that the consequent exploitation of the gas resources would give the Lebanese people new hope.
 
The sovereign fund which will save and accumulate the gas fortune revenues can never be plundered, according to President Aoun, who called on the government and the parliament to carry out their duties in this regard.
 
In an interview with LBCI, President Aoun maintained that the border demarcation does not stipulate any kind of agreement with the Israeli enemy, adding that stability results from the estimation of the national interest.
