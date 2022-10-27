Lebanon Obtains All Rights from Maritime Border Demarcation

Islam Times - The Lebanese President stressed on Thursday that the country managed to obtain all its rights from the southern maritime border demarcation.

The sovereign fund which will save and accumulate the gas fortune revenues can never be plundered, according to President Aoun, who called on the government and the parliament to carry out their duties in this regard.

In an interview with LBCI, President Aoun maintained that the border demarcation does not stipulate any kind of agreement with the Israeli enemy, adding that stability results from the estimation of the national interest.

Michel Aoun said that the consequent exploitation of the gas resources would give the Lebanese people new hope.