Washington: OPEC+ Decision Contradicts Earlier US Talks with Saudis on Boosting Oil Output

Islam Times - The recent OPEC+ decision to cut oil production contradicts the talks between the Joe Biden administration and Saudi Arabia on boosting oil output, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said.

Kirby recalled that the United States discussed the issue with the Saudi leadership before and during President Biden’s visit to the desert kingdom in July and there was an increase in oil production in the aftermath of his trip.

OPEC+ unanimously agreed in early October to decrease oil production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November in response to uncertainty in global energy markets. The Biden administration condemned the supply cut as short-sighted amid rising energy prices in the United States and Europe, accusing Saudi Arabia of aligning itself with Russia.

Riyadh has rejected the accusations, saying that the decision to slash oil production was to stabilize the global market amid declining demand caused by slowing economies around the world.

"[I]t [OPEC+ decision to cut oil production] certainly wasn't in keeping with the conversations that we were having [with Saudi Arabia]," Kirby stated during a press briefing on Wednesday, Sputnik reported.