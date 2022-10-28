Ayatollah Khamenei’s Message on Shiraz Terror Attack

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei condemned the Wednesday terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh Shrine in Shiraz and called for unity in the face of the enemies' plots against Iran.

In a message on Thursday, Imam Khamenei strongly condemned the deadly attack in the Shah Cheragh shrine in the southwestern Fars Province last night."The heinous crime in the holy shrine of Hazrat Ahmed bin Musa [PBUH] which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens of innocent men, women and children, brought a lot of sorrow and saddened us," Imam Khamenei’s message read."The perpetrator or perpetrators of this tragic crime will certainly be punished, but the pain of the loved ones and the desecration of the Ahl al-Bayt [peace be upon them] will not be compensated except by searching for roots of this disaster and taking decisive and wise action about it."By God’s willing, the dear nation and responsible institutions will surely defeat the enemy’s malicious conspiracy, His Eminence concluded.