Friday 28 October 2022 - 00:52

American Military Forces Smuggle Wheat Crops, Crude Oil from Northeast Syria to Iraq's Kurdistan

Local sources, requesting anonymity, told Syria’s official news agency SANA that 22 military vehicles loaded with wheat crops and crude oil from the Jazira Region rumbled through al-Waleed border crossing in al-Ya'rubiyah region and entered the Iraqi territories on Wednesday.

The US military has for long stationed its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s natural resources. Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.

On September 21, China called on the United States to stop plundering Syria’s resources and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Arab country.

“We call on the United States to respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, unilaterally lift sanctions, and end the theft of Syria’s national resources,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.

Russia: HTS militants preparing false-flag chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry has warned that members of the Takfiri Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist outfit are planning to stage yet another false-flag chemical attack against civilians in the northwestern province of Idlib to implicate Syrian forces.

The deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, Major General Oleg Yegorov, said the center has received information that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorists intend to use shells containing toxic materials against ordinary people, and then accuse Syrian government troops of assaults on civilian infrastructure and residential areas.
