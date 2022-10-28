0
Friday 28 October 2022 - 08:28

Biden Has 'No Intention to Sit Down' with Putin at G20: White House

Story Code : 1021480
"He has no intention to sit down with Vladimir Putin and that's where we are today," US National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

Biden has previously said he will not meet with Putin at the G20 summit.

Earlier this month, Biden set conditions for meeting Putin at the G20 summit, saying he has “no intention” of discussing Ukraine with him.

“Look, I have no intention of meeting with him. But for example, if he came to me at the G20 and said ‘I want to talk about the release of [Brittney] Griner,’ I’d meet with him. I mean, it would depend,” Biden said arrogantly. Biden was referring to a US basketball player detained in Russia.

The US president went on to claim that neither he, “nor is anyone else” would negotiate with Russia about anything related to Ukraine, accusing Putin of committing “war crimes” and saying, “I don’t see any rationale to meet with him now.”

The two leaders have not spoken to each other directly since before Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine in late February.

On Tuesday, Biden warned Putin against using a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine as Moscow told a closed UN Security Council session that Washington or Kiev may carry out a false flag operation in the country to frame Russia.

“Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake for it to use a tactical nuclear weapon,” Biden told reporters. “I’m not guaranteeing you that it’s a false flag operation yet. I don’t know. But it would be a serious, serious mistake.”

Russia has said that Ukraine was preparing to use a “dirty bomb,” which is an explosive device laced with radioactive material.

Russia on Tuesday voiced its concerns to the United Nations Security Council during a closed-door meeting of the 15-member body.

Biden has warned of the risk of nuclear "Armageddon".
