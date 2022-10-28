0
Friday 28 October 2022 - 08:33

Lions’ Den Challenges Israeli Narrative: Special Unit Was Eliminated during Operation

Story Code : 1021481
In a statement on Wednesday, the Lions’ Den provided an opposing narrative regarding the events which led to the martyring of five Palestinians earlier this week in Nablus.

“We challenge the Zionist occupation to broadcast the video of the entire operation – but you will not do so,” the group said, according to the Palestine Chronicle.

It said that it had received security information and estimates that the Israeli occupation’s operation targeting the Lions’ Den, in which Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and the regime’s Minister for War Benny Gantz would achieve electoral achievements, was drawing near.

Based on the information it had received, the leadership of the Lions’ Den convened the night of the storming (of Nablus) to determine what to do.

“The Lions’ Den’s fighters outside the area had already located the Israeli special forces unit that entered Nablus prior to the arrival of regular army forces,” the statement read, adding, “the group’s commanders decided to mobilize the fighters and lured Israeli soldiers inside the Old City, and the resistance fighters were able to strike Israeli soldiers from several different positions.”

“In every true sense of the word, that special unit was eliminated,” the group asserted, “as it came under heavy fire” and fell into the trap of “previously planted explosives.” It further explained that the Israeli army’s operation was, in reality, focused on rescuing its troops.

Elsewhere in the statement, the group explained that there was a 10-minute time interval between the Israeli occupation forces’ arrival and the withdrawal of the group’s leader, al-Hawah. According to the group, however, logistical difficulties made it impossible for al-Hawah to leave the area, leading to his martyrdom.

And having failed to achieve any of its objectives, the Israeli occupation army bombed a house. By the time of their withdrawal, the Israeli regime forces had failed to capture the leadership of the Lions’ Den, obtaining no useful data or any equipment.
