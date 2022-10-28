0
Friday 28 October 2022 - 09:12

Putin Lambasts Assassination of Martyr Soleimani

Story Code : 1021483
In a foreign policy speech Thursday, the Russian President said that Western nations of trying to dominate the world, adding that the coming decade will be one of the most dangerous since the end of World War II.

He said the West is playing a dangerous, bloody, and dirty game, and blamed Western aggression for, in his words, "the incitement of war in Ukraine ... provocations around Taiwan, the destabilization of the global food and energy markets," and the destruction of the European gas pipelines.

"What stance has the “civilized” West adopted? If you are democrats, you are supposed to welcome the natural desire for freedom expressed by billions of people, but no. The West is calling it undermining the liberal rules-based order. It is resorting to economic and trade wars, sanctions, boycotts and color revolutions, and preparing and carrying out all sorts of coups," Putin stated.

"They killed Soleimani, an Iranian general. They killed him in a third country and assumed responsibility. What is that supposed to mean, for crying out loud? What kind of world are we living in?" the Russian president cited.

He went on to say that without exaggeration, this is not even a systemic, but a doctrinal crisis of the neoliberal American-style model of international order.

"They have no ideas for progress and positive development. They simply have nothing to offer the world, except perpetuating their dominance," he stressed, according to the Kremlin website.
