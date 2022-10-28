Turkish Army Conducts New Attack on North East Syria
Story Code : 1021484
Turkish army's attacks targeted several villages in al-Hasakah province.
No information regarding the possible casualties or damage was released so far.
Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Turkey's action has been met with strong reactions from the legitimate and legal governments of Baghdad and Damascus.