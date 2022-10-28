Chairman of ‘Israeli’ Bank Interested in Saudi Investments

Islam Times - The Zionist entity’s Bank Leumi would like to tap into investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, its Chairman Samer Haj Yehia told a business forum in Riyadh on Thursday, whose attendance represents the latest sign of a thawing in Saudi-‘Israeli’ ties.

The presence of Bank Leumi – one of the Zionist entity’s two largest banks – at the kingdom’s flagship annual investment event marked another gesture by Riyadh toward warmer ties with the occupation regime after fellow Gulf states the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalized relations with ‘Israel’ in 2020."We can see that there's a lot of investment going on, and we want to tap into that kind of investment, whether it's on the payment side or on the retail side or on the cryptocurrency side," Haj Yehia told a panel at the Future Investment Initiative forum.Although Riyadh has claimed it will not normalize ties with the ‘Israeli’ entity in the absence of a resolution to Palestinian statehood goals, it has made several overtures earlier this year including opening its airspace to ‘Israeli’ carriers.